County-wide, joined-up working: Dementia research conference 2025

Health and care stakeholders visited Waterside recently for a University of Northampton conference to find out the latest about innovations in better understanding, and hopefully, reducing cognitive decline for people with dementia.

Leading experts in dementia research brought advancements and calls to action to Waterside last month.

University of Northampton’s (UON) Dementia Research and Innovation Centre (NDRIC) held a Conference on Thursday 29 May and the theme was reducing cognitive decline.

This was examined through the lens of a system-wide, County approach to ageing well and living a good life, namely Integrated Care Northamptonshire’s Dementia Strategy 2023-2026 which includes priority areas for dementia care.

Professor Chris Fox.

During the event, attendees from health and care providers across the county explored national and international perspectives on risk reduction and prevention approaches in dementia.

The day’s speakers and activities also highlighted the impact on future generations of positive brain health strategies.

The conference was opened by the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Anne-Marie Kilday. After movingly detailing her connection with dementia through her father who is dealing with the condition, she set down the gauntlet for the day’s discussions: “Behind every dementia statistic is a person, a wider network and a community is affected.

“Too often people with dementia are spoken about and not with and that has got to change. It’s why conferences like this are so important and University of Northampton is proud to host them.”

Jane Beaumont.

The keynote speakers included UON’s dementia projects lead Professor Jacquie Parkes (main image) who updated us about her current workstreams, including person-oriented work with partners in Denmark and Leicestershire.

Professor Muir Gray from Aging Well focused on cognitive wellbeing and Professor Chris Fox, Chair of the SPIN-D+ (Sustainable Prevention Innovation and Involvement for Dementia) Network, adding to the expert opinion.

Prof. Fox talked about the costs – emotional, financial and physical – of dementia, how Artificial Intelligence can be used to help with dementia prevention, and the latest risk including a ‘deep dive’ into a recent, large-scale study in The Lancet.

Jane Beaumont from UON partner Academy for Dementia Research and Education outlined how effective they have found the ‘Brain Gym’ model at their centre in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. This teacher-led intervention for people in the early stages of cognitive decline includes a packed, day-long agenda of games, quizzes, socialising and songs.

Professor Jacquie Parkes at the 2025 dementia research conference.

Summing up the day, Professor Parkes said: “Our Conference was a timely moment to take stock about what has recently happened in the busy world of dementia innovation and research, outline what is working – and what isn’t and why – and where we need to be heading.

“Dementia is something that robs people, their loved ones and friends of the best years of our lives, as our Vice Chancellor so eloquently explained. It’s estimated that over 982,000 people in the UK have dementia in 2025. By 2030, that number could exceed 1 million and by 2050, it could rise above 2 million, meaning early interventions to reduce the impact of dementia are as pressing as ever.

“Despite the advancements and discoveries, we as researchers are not complacent. We know there is still much work to do, so UON, ADRE and partners are preparing for a follow-up, bigger event on Thursday 25 September.

“To be held in Magna Park, Leicestershire, the event will be a welcoming space to talk about the experiences of people who have dementia in the workplace and to have conversations to help shape more supportive, inclusive and dementia friendly workplaces.”

The September event is free to attend and you can find out more and book a seat here.

Find out more about the Northampton Dementia Research and Innovation Centre (NDRIC).