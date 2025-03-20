Corby teacher with terminal brain cancer inspires 12-hour charity bikeathon as students aim to cycle 554km to raise money

Details about the event and a QR code to link to our donations page.

Corby Technical School are hosting a 12 hour charity bikeathon to raise money for a former teacher who has been diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma.

A teacher who has previously worked at Corby Technical School has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Terminal Glioblastoma. On his own GoFundMe page he has already raised over £80,000.

To help boost this and raise as much money for Mr Hirst, we are hosting a 12 hour charity bikeathon during the school day from 8am-8pm, where students and staff can ride a bike to help reach our goal of 554km in 12 hours.

We need all the help and motivation we need so if you have any spare money, please follow the link below to be taken to our GoFundMe page. Any donation helps, big or small.

Thank you.