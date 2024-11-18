Corby Radio has been given the green light by the national radio regulator to continue its service to the community on 96.3 FM.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The station has just had word from Ofcom that its FM licence has been renewed for another 5 years. Following years of trial broadcasts, Corby Radio was first awarded a full-time FM licence in 2009 and has since been renewed three times: 2014, 2019 and now in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Radio Chair and Station Manager Des Barber said: “We are grateful to Ofcom for this renewal of our FM licence which means our community service can continue to reach a wide audience. We are really excited about the future of the station as we also have an application with Ofcom to broadcast on digital locally, which we are hoping will also be successful. My thanks go to the station team and our advertisers, supporters and listeners across the town for helping make Corby Radio ‘The Voice of Corby’”.

In addition, a new “Listen Again” feature launched recently, which means listeners can enjoy their favourite Corby Radio shows any time after they are broadcast. Des says “The initial listener figures for Listen Again are really encouraging. It holds any show broadcast once it has finished; so, for instance you can groove to Monday's Soul Show on a Saturday or relax with some late-night love songs in the afternoon. Every show is at your fingertips and ready when you are! ”

Listeners can access the service by going online at www.corby.radio and clicking the ‘Listen Again’ tab. Here you can access all your favourite shows.