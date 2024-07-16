Corby Radio aims to bring digital DAB to Corby and Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For more than 15 years, Corby Radio - “The Voice of Corby” - has been at the centre of a unique community in North Northamptonshire.

From its launch on 96.3FM it has embraced new digital technologies through online streaming (at https://corby.radio/player/ ) and recently through “smart speakers” (“Alexa, play Corby Radio”).

It was also an early-adopter of remote live presentation, enabling it to maintain a full service including vital local news even during lockdowns.

However, until recently Digital Audio Broadcasting “DAB” was the preserve of national and regional stations, but OFCOM’s new small-scale DAB licences enable local stations to be on DAB through the licencing of local “multiplexes” which carry several local services as a “bundle” from the same transmitter.

Des Barber, Founder and Station Manager of Corby Radio said: “From my days on AM with KCBC, I’ve seen progress to FM, and now to Digital Technologies. Corby Radio has always harnessed these developments for the enrichment of our community”.

Corby Radio is applying for the licence to operate the “SSDAB Multiplex” which will enable Corby Radio and other radio stations to broadcast on DAB in the Corby and Kettering area.

By providing digital services for local community radio and media groups in the area, this multiplex continues Corby Radio’s tradition of being a pioneer in sharing genuinely local media for their home area.

Several groups have already expressed their intention to be carried on the new service.

If other local groups who would like the opportunity to launch their own radio station as part of the multiplex, please get in touch with Corby Radio by 2PM on Wednesday 17th of July, so their interest can be included in the application.

It is hoped that the result of the application will be known by the end of the year and the service will go on-air in 2025.