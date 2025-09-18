Corby offered chance to lead on mental health

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Corby has been invited to join a new national initiative to make councils “mentally healthier”, and councillors are being urged not to miss the opportunity.

The Centre for Mental Health, in partnership with Mind, has launched the Mentally Healthier Councils Framework. This 10-point plan outlines practical steps councils can take to improve mental health locally, from addressing poverty and creating healthier environments, to supporting children early and integrating mental health into all policies.

Cllr Ceilidh Devine, who has tabled a motion for Corby Town Council to adopt the framework, said:

“This is a real opportunity for Corby to lead the way nationally on mental health. The framework is evidence-based, affordable, and supported by experts. With so many families and young people struggling right now, we cannot afford to ignore it.”

If passed, it would make Corby one of the first local authorities in the country to support the initiative formally.

Cllr Ceilidh Devine added:

“This is about putting residents first. Mental health impacts every aspect of our community, including housing, schools, employment, and healthcare. By acting now, we can save money in the long run and improve lives today.”