Corby MP visits local care home to discuss the future of adult social care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Barron MP met with staff and people supported by Voyage Care to explore the invaluable work they do and the opportunities facing the adult social care sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

On Friday, 28th February, Lee Barron MP (Labour, Corby and East Northamptonshire) visited Redmond House, a Voyage Care Residential Care Home to meet with colleagues and the people supported by Voyage Care and learn more about the critical role adult social care plays in enabling people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, Mr Barron was welcomed by Jane-Marie Walton Davies, Service Manager at Redmond House, before being given a tour of the home. He had the opportunity to meet with the people who live there, hear their personal stories, and see first-hand how dedicated supports helps them build independence. He also engaged in discussions with team members about the vital work they do and the challenges they currently face in the sector.

Urvi Patel, Managing Director at Voyage Care Jane-Marie Walton-Davies, Service Manager at Redmond House Alison Dolby, Operations Manager at Voyage Care Pictured with Lee Barron, MP (Labour, Corby and East Northamptonshire.

The visit helped build understanding and strengthen the partnership between Mr Barron and Voyage Care, highlighting that adult social care is not just about supporting the elderly but also about ensuring that people of working age receive the right care to lead meaningful lives. Discussions covered key issues such as funding constraints, the need for reform, and how services like Redmond House provide essential support that extends beyond residential care.

Throughout his tour where Mr Barron and Urvi Patel, Managing Director for Voyage Care Central East walked between both Redmond House and Welland House discussions took place on local and national policy. A key focus was the importance of ensuring working-age adults remain a priority in the ongoing adult social care debate. The team emphasised the significance of the independent, cross-party commission into adult social care proposed by Baroness Casey, advocating for greater recognition of the needs of people supported by social care services beyond hospital discharge and elderly care.

Voyage Care also shared their wider policy recommendations aimed at encouraging sustainable progress in social care within existing funding constraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urvi Patel, Managing Director for Voyage Care Central East, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Barron to Redmond House. He was highly engaged and passionate about the issues impacting both the people we support and the dedicated staff within our service. His commitment to social care reform and fighting for greater equity in support is encouraging, and we look forward to working with him to ensure that the needs of working-age adults remain high on the agenda."

Lee Barron pictured with a person supported by Voyage Care

Mr Barron reinforced his support for a fairer and more sustainable social care system and acknowledged the importance of services like those provided by Voyage Care in improving quality of life for individuals with learning disabilities.

He said: “I am grateful to the Voyage Care team and the people they support for welcoming me into Redmond House and teaching me more about the adult social care space. I am committed to supporting the people of Corby and East Northamptonshire and ensuring everyone in our community is supported appropriately. Hearing about some of the difficulties faced by the team has motivated me and my team to push for these to be resolved. I’m looking forward to building our relationship and working collaboratively to help the people supported by Voyage Care to prosper.”

Voyage Care continues to advocate for urgent reforms in adult social care, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Commissioner for Adult Social Care to protect and promote the rights of those who rely on the system.

A consistent national approach to social care commissioning to eliminate the postcode lottery and improve access to essential services.

Greater recognition and support for the social care workforce to ensure sector stability and long-term sustainability.

Lee Barron pictured with a person supported by Voyage Care

With over 35 years of experience supporting over 3,500 people and employing 10,000 dedicated professionals, Voyage Care remains committed to delivering high-quality, person-centred care that helps people live fulfilling, independent lives.