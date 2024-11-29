Corby MP brings together agencies to support local Pensioners

The Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire has announced an event to support local pensioners this winter.

Lee Barron has brought together the Department for Work and Pensions, Citizens Advice and Accommodation Concern as well as members of his office to hold a ‘Pensioner Welfare Drop-In’ at the Hazelwood Neighbouring Centre in the town.

“I am conscious of what can sometimes be a bureaucratic and complicated system that many pensioners have to deal with to get the support they need.” Lee Barron said. “That is why I am bringing together representatives from all these important and helpful agencies, all in one place, so those who need advice and support can get it.”

The Pensioner Welfare Drop in is being held on Friday 6 December 2024 from 12.30pm to 4pm and no appointment is required.

Lee Barron MP meeting with Constituents.

“Those who are able to come along can learn about Pension Credit eligibility and other support that is available.” Lee Barron continued. “All conversations and support will be held confidentially and my constituents can be assured that we will have expert professionals on site who can help.”

Pensioners attending are being asked to bring their National Insurance number, details on their household state and any private pension information. They also need to bring with them, if possible, information on the exact amount of household savings they have and a form of photo ID.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is responsible for welfare, pensions and child maintenance policy. As the UK's biggest public service department, it administers the State Pension and a range of working age, disability and ill health benefits to around 20 million claimants and customers.

Citizens Advice are a network of independent charities that offers confidential advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.

Information on Lee Barron MP Drop In Session.

They also give advice on consumer rights on their consumer helpline, support witnesses in courts through the Witness Service and give pension guidance to people aged over 50.

Accommodation Concern is one of Northamptonshire’s leading housing, debt, and benefits advice service who are passionate about supporting their clients which includes processing and providing people with the information, support, and skills they need in order to escape debt, access housing, feed their families and secure the benefits they are entitled to.

Pension Credit gives people extra money to help with their living costs if they are over State Pension age and on a low income. Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges.

Pensioners may get extra help if they are a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child or young person.

Pension Credit is separate from the State Pension.

You can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, savings or own your own home.

The Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre is situated on the Gainsborough Road in Corby with a Post Code of NN18 0QF. If you would like more information on the event, please contact the Office of Lee Barron at [email protected]

Lee Barron was elected as the Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire in July 2024.

Before entering Parliament Lee had a career focused on supporting workers in employment and was most recently the Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the Midlands. The TUC was founded in 1868 and brings together more than 5.5 million working people who make up 48 member unions.

He is currently the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Modernising Employment. The APPG on Modernising Employment (MODE) is a cross-party group of Members of Parliament and the House of Lords who share an interest in understanding how the UK can become the world’s most attractive labour market, driving growth and levelling the playing field for all.