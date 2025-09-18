Corby Foodbank to benefit from generosity of local community

Corby Harvest Cares is being held in support of Corby Foodbank, which operates from St Peter and St Andrew’s Church

The people of Corby are set to come together next month as part of a community-wide event to support Corby Foodbank.

Organised in partnership with Corby Town Council, local faiths, and community organisations and supported by Lee Barron MP, Corby Harvest Cares will be held at the Corby Irish Centre on Sunday 12th October from 12pm-3pm.

The brand new, town-wide, community event aims to help tackle food poverty while celebrating the spirit of giving. It will serve as a collection point for donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries. All donations received will be delivered directly to Corby Foodbank, who provides three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to people experiencing food crisis.

Alongside the food collection, the festival will host stalls from community services, mental health organisations, and local faith groups, showcasing the variety of support that is available in Corby. A community kitchen will also be serving free food.

Leading the initiative for the inaugural event is Councillor Ceilidh Devine. She said: “My background in education and mental health services means that I have witnessed first-hand the rise in food poverty.

“There is often stigma around using foodbanks but many people just don’t realise how bad it can be for those experiencing food poverty.

“By bringing the whole town together, we can support those who are struggling and make Corby proud.”

Speaking of the community event, Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford said: “It’s amazing to hear that the Foodbank will be benefiting from the generosity of the Corby community at the Corby Harvest Cares festival.

“Thanks go out to Councillor Ceilidh Devine and Lee Barron MP for their continued support. Both share the common goal of eradicating food poverty in Corby, but we are aware that this will take time.

“Donation levels at the Foodbank have been under pressure this year, so any donations made will be very much appreciated – especially as we start heading into the colder, winter months, where those most in need will be finding it difficult to stay warm as well as put food on the table.

“Any donation, however small, will be gratefully received and will help those in the community who rely on the service we provide.”

Corby Foodbank operates from St Peter and St Andrew’s Church on Beanfield Avenue. For more information and how to donate, visit corby.foodbank.org.uk/