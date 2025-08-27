Corby families receive summer boost thanks to Oakland Foundation

This summer, 225 local children have enjoyed enriching experiences at Athena Activity Camps, thanks to £5,625 in funding from children’s charity Oakland Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakland Foundation trustee and grant application co‑ordinator Mark Williams, together with Oakland International co‑founder Sallie Attwell visited Athena Activities at Corby Old Village Camp to present a cheque.

As government-funded Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) places have steadily declined, now covering only 16 summer days, Oakland Foundation’s support has extended camp provision to 29 days, ensuring more children can access safe, nurturing childcare and nutritious meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Corby Old Village School and Cottingham C of E Primary School participated in diverse activities including creative cooking, baking, fashion and jewellery design, gymnastics, dance, archery, football, dodgeball, hockey, tennis, and more. Camps also offer a Young Leaders scheme for Years 7–11, empowering older children to develop leadership skills and earn recognition for outstanding contributions.

Mark Williams and Sallie Atwell joined Athena Activities at Corby Old Village Camp on August 21st to present the cheque, marking a critical investment in the community.

Young Leaders help set up activities, support snack and lunch times and act as positive role models for younger children. They receive training in basic safeguarding, a camp t-shirt and the opportunity to assist with warm-ups and games. At camp, children are encouraged to be kind, supportive and helpful, with rewards and certificates for those who stand out.

This expanded programme, delivered in partnership with NC Trust, provides a lifeline for many families, especially larger households and those facing financial pressures, by easing worries about childcare costs and food security. Additional support ensures children under social services supervision also benefit.

Oakland Foundation Trustee and Application Support Co-ordinator Mark Williams commented: “At the Oakland Foundation, our mission is to support children, young people and their families, particularly those facing financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to fund additional activity camp places in Corby this summer, ensuring more children have access to healthy meals, positive role models and a wide range of enriching activities. By extending this provision, we hope to ease the strain on parents while giving local children the opportunity to grow in confidence, make friends and create lasting memories.”

Athena Activities at Corby Old Village Camp.

Athena Activities Director and Founder Rosemary Saunders stated: “Thanks to the Oakland Foundation, we’ve been able to give local children a safe, nurturing and exciting place to spend their summer. For parents, this support eases the pressure of childcare costs and provides peace of mind knowing their children are well cared for and engaged in positive activities.”

The Oakland Foundation is committed to helping under-16s and their families through education, health, nutrition, and sport, ensuring every child has the chance to shine.