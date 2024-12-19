Corby company enables employees to dedicate some of their working day to volunteer at local foodbank

A team of kind-hearted employees have dedicated their time over the last 18 months by volunteering at Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.

Bria Jones from EBM Electrical Services, a family-run building services contractor located in Corby, spearheaded the support which sees a team of 20 regularly sparing up to two hours of their working time each week to volunteer at the Foodbank.

A rota was set up by Bria to help ensure that every month a different employee is able to volunteer on the fourth week, with the remaining weeks being completed by Bria herself.

“As a company, we recognised the vital role that Corby Foodbank plays in supporting those facing food insecurity and were inspired for what they do for our community,” commented Bria, Sustainability and ESG Officer, EBM Electrical Services.

Bria Jones, EBM Electrical Services with fellow Foodbank volunteer, Louise Neal.

“To support these efforts, we decided to implement a partnership, whereby an office-wide initiative encouraged our team to spare some of their working time in volunteering at the Foodbank.

“The initiative has been fully-backed by our managing director, Steve Mildren, and has proven to be very rewarding for all involved.”

In addition to the volunteering, which sees the employees helping to arrange vital food parcels, the company also makes regular monthly monetary support to Corby Foodbank.

Bria said: “We believe this partnership aligns perfectly with our goals of encouraging social sustainability and taking greater responsibility as a business to support those in need and we are eager to further contribute to future opportunities to support Corby Foodbank.”

Of the support, the Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, said: “The help we are receiving from EBM Electrical is absolutely brilliant. Not only is the time they provide on a weekly basis of great help in the packing of the food parcels, but the monthly cash donations also go a long way in helping us to support those in need within the community.

“It’s an all-round package of support that they provide to the Foodbank on an ongoing basis, which is just fantastic.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank and how you can donate, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk