Corby community shows it cares with generous donations for local foodbank

The people of Corby have donated more than 547kgs of much-needed donations for Corby Foodbank as part of a town-wide community event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised in partnership with Corby Town Council, local faiths, and community organisations and supported by Lee Barron MP, Corby Harvest Cares took place at the Corby Irish Centre on Sunday 12th October.

The brand new, town-wide community event, spearheaded by Councillor Ceilidh Devine, served as a collection point for donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries in aid of Corby Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the collection, the festival featured stalls from community services, mental health organisations, and local faith groups, while a community kitchen served free food.

Pictured (l-r) are Councillors Ceilidh Devine and Chris Stanbra, Corby Foodbank volunteer Christina Campbell and Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank manager

Speaking on the success of the event, Councillor Devine said: “The aim of Corby Harvest Cares was to help tackle food poverty while celebrating the spirit of giving.

“It was fantastic to bring the whole town together to support those who are struggling and make Corby proud.”

Of the generous donations made, Corby Foodbank’s manager Martin Langford, said: “I’m absolutely blown away by the generosity of the Corby community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great day and the amount of donations we received during the event shows the incredible generosity of the community.

“All donations we received will be used to provide three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to people experiencing food crisis.

“Thanks go out to Councillor Ceilidh Devine and Lee Barron MP for their continued support. It was also great to have the Mayor of Corby, Councillor Callum Reilly, in attendance.

“And of course, a big thank you goes out to the people of Corby for helping to make a real difference to those in the community.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank, visit https://corby.foodbank.org.uk/