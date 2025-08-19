We want a cleaner place to play

The young people from Hazel-leys happening youth hub cleaned up their area so they can play safely at theire youth club in Corby. Hazel leys happening youth club is ran by Cllr Susanne Cunningham, Lynzi Ingram and Leanne Tutty.

Tonight at we had our own clean up crew at Hazel-leys happening youth Club making sure the youth club and surrounding areas where nice and tidy!

Syl Rielly who has recently started up the Clean Up Corby project, lead the children in the litter pick and trimming the overhang of some trees

Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor Susanne Cunningham and Town Councillor Gary Campbell who have been working alongside syl in the bid to clean up Corby also got stuck in, setting a great example.

2 hours and the park walk path looks amazing

One child in particular, Martha, made a great impression with her contribution, she is also an eco warrior at her school.

Teaching children to look after and take pride in their community is a great life skill and we hope this inspires them to continue the great work in their own areas of Corby.

Lastly, a big shout out to the volunteers on our team who help each week. Teamwork makes the dream work.