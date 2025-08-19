Corby children take matters into their own hands
Tonight at we had our own clean up crew at Hazel-leys happening youth Club making sure the youth club and surrounding areas where nice and tidy!
Syl Rielly who has recently started up the Clean Up Corby project, lead the children in the litter pick and trimming the overhang of some trees
Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor Susanne Cunningham and Town Councillor Gary Campbell who have been working alongside syl in the bid to clean up Corby also got stuck in, setting a great example.
One child in particular, Martha, made a great impression with her contribution, she is also an eco warrior at her school.
Teaching children to look after and take pride in their community is a great life skill and we hope this inspires them to continue the great work in their own areas of Corby.
Lastly, a big shout out to the volunteers on our team who help each week. Teamwork makes the dream work.