Corby Central Masjid celebrates Eid with over 700 worshippers at the end of Ramadan

A congregation of over 700 worshippers flocked to Corby Central Masjid today for the Eid ul-Fitr prayer.

In Islam Eid ul-Fitr is also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast'. It is a celebratory occasion that marks the end of Ramadan.

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in a prayer service that takes place shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

This year again Eid ul-Fitr at Corby Central Masjid began with an overwhelming turnout, which meant today's morning prayer had to be split in two.

Afternoon Eid festivities at the top floor of Corby Central Masjid

Eyusuf Chaudhury, chairman of Corby Muslim Association (CMA), said: “It was a larger turn out than last year, to accommodate we had to use both floors twice."

First prayer was at 9:30am which was led by Shaykh Emran Ahmed (Principal of CMA Evening Madrasah) and the Second prayer by Hafidh Abdul Hasib (Local Imaam) at 10:30am.

The chairman also mentioned that “Corby Central Masjid (Mosque) faced such magnificent numbers, which was truly a privilege to find.

During the past 29 days of Ramadan, the Mosque was bustling with activities of worship and breaking fast. This year for the 1st time Eid celebration took place at the top floor of Corby Central Masjid. More than 100+ gathered to enjoy the party.

Eid greetings after the prayer

We are grateful to our neighbours who have acknowledged the matter and allowed us to complete our prayers and celebration in peace.

"A huge credit goes to CMA security officer Ryan Smith, who's been constantly monitoring the heavy traffic from 9am till evening 5am. Which benefited our wonderful neighbours and other road users".

Finally the chairman would like to wish a happy Eid Mubarak to everyone on behalf of CMA.