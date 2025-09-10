Corby care home receives excellent review score

Residents and colleagues at Priors Hall celebrate the achievement

Colleagues at Anchor’s Priors Hall were delighted to receive a 10 out of 10 score in reviews posted on Carehome.co.uk, which described the Corby care home as ‘excellent’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reviewer said “the home is beautifully kept by dedicated, caring, friendly, capable and attentive staff - at all levels.” Another added “they always have great events on for all residents and their family and friends.”

Lynsey Ballard, Home Manager of Priors Hall, said: “The whole team is delighted with such fantastic reviews. It's extremely rewarding to hear the positive feedback from the families of those we care for every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a pleasure to care for our residents, and we take great pride in providing them with a happy, spacious and beautiful environment for them to enjoy."

Rowena Hofbauer, resident at Priors Hall, said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time living here. It truly feels like home.”

Earlier this year, Priors Hall launched its community lunch club. The monthly initiative brings together both residents from the care home, and members of the local community.

Carl Turner-Fountain, Activities Coordinator at Priors Hall care home, said: “These events are always a highlight - not just for our residents, but for the wider community too. There’s a real buzz when familiar faces walk through the door, and it’s lovely to see new visitors quickly feel at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see how much it means to people to be together, to share stories, and to forge new friendships. It’s great to hear in the reviews left by family members that our residents really appreciate events like this.”