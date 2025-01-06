Corby car dealership revs up support for local foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local foodbank has benefitted from car-boots-full of essential food items, thanks to kind-hearted donations made as part of an appeal from a Corby car dealership.

The team at Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, has taken delivery of vital donations thanks to a collection organised by Rockingham Cars.

Located on Cockerell Road, Corby, the family-owned business rallied the support of their customers, staff and local people to collect much needed items to help make a difference to those that need it most.

The team were inspired to garner up support, having met some members of Corby Foodbank when they picked up the Volunteer Award at the Spirit of Corby awards in November. All donations received by Rockingham Cars were stored in some of the boots of cars located in their Fiat and Mazda showrooms.

Pictured are Alec Pun (left) and Matthew Hall of Rockingham Cars with some of the donations received for Corby Foodbank

“Our team is local, as well as many of our customers, so it felt right to support local too,” said Matthew Hall, director, Rockingham Cars.

“It’s astonishing to learn how many people rely on the services that Corby Foodbank provide. As a local, family-run business, we felt compelled to do something to help.

“The support shown has been amazing and although it’s our first time supporting the Foodbank, we will certainly look to continue our support going forward.”

Alec Pun, Fiat & Abarth sales manager, who spearheaded the collection alongside Matthew, said it’s thanks to the generosity of local people that has made the collection such a success: “The people of Corby are very generous and willing to put their hands in their pockets. It’s great to be able to give something back to the Corby community.”

Of the car-boots-full of donations made, Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford said: “The support Rockingham Cars has given to the Foodbank via their collection is absolutely brilliant.

“Everything donated will be used to make up essential food parcels which will be distributed to the people of Corby and surrounding areas who are most in need.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk