Community spirit shines at Corby Harvest Festival as donations overflow for local food bank

Corby Harvest Festival Peter Moden, Chair of Oakley Vale Community Centre and The Mayor of Corby, Callum Reilly

A heartwarming display of community generosity marked this year’s Corby Town Council Harvest Festival, held on Sunday, 12th October, at the Corby Irish Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together residents, local organisations, and civic leaders in a shared effort to support those in need — with remarkable results.

Among the supporters was Peter Moden Chair of Oakley Vale Community Centre, who attended the event to represent the group and offer a kind donation on their behalf. His contribution was warmly received by representatives of the Corby Food Bank, who later reported that donations collected throughout the day filled over two vans — a testament to the extraordinary goodwill of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival was organised by Corby Town Councillor Ceilidh Devine, whose efforts ensured the event ran smoothly and attracted an impressive turnout. Attendees enjoyed a welcoming atmosphere that celebrated both the spirit of harvest and the importance of supporting vulnerable residents.

Hardworking team from Corby council

For Oakley Vale Community Centre, the event proved not only a charitable opportunity but also a platform to connect with the wider community. Their presence generated significant interest from prospective new members, with many attendees expressing enthusiasm for the group’s varied activities and commitment .

Speaking after the event, representatives praised the overwhelming response from local residents.

“It was inspiring to see so many people come together for such an important cause,” said one attendee. “The sheer volume of donations shows the strength and kindness of Corby’s community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corby Harvest Festival stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when local organisations and residents unite for the common good. With food banks under increasing pressure, the surplus of donations will provide vital support to families facing hardship in the coming weeks.

As the Oakley Vale Community Centre continues to grow and engage within the community, their involvement in events like this highlights their ongoing commitment not only to their members but to the wider region.