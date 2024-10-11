Community Law Service wins Charity of the Year and is awarded more than £2,700

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community Law Service has scooped Charity of the year at the 2024 NNBN Awards. The charity, which works tirelessly to help people keep their homes, access welfare benefits, manage and move out of debt, save energy, and live in a warm home, provides face to face advice - at its Northamptonshire offices as well as out in the community.

Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Service, said: “I’m so proud our organisation has won and equally proud to work in such a wonderful voluntary sector in our county. We are committed to doing all we can to help people take control of their lives and realise their rights – very often when life is at its most challenging. The generosity of NNBN and award guests is staggering, a huge thank you.

Community Law Service wins NNBN's Charity of the Year

“We also want to say a heartfelt congratulations to our fellow finalists Accommodation Concern, Baby Basics Northampton, Northampton Health Charity and Northamptonshire Sport and a shout out to everyone working in our wonderful voluntary sector.

“Together we are proudly making a real difference to our communities in Northamptonshire. Thank you to NNBN Awards for recognising the value of our sector.”

Community Law Service was presented with a £1,000 cheque on the night from the NNBN Awards team – and has since been awarded an additional £1,754 thanks to the generosity of guests at the silent auction.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “Congratulations to Community Law Service for scooping this award. We like to support our winning charities and, thanks to a donation from the NNBN team and proceeds from the evening’s charity auction, we are really delighted to also be awarding this incredible organisation an impressive £2,754 – our record donation to date.”

Meet all the 2024 NNBN Award Winners:

West Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council

· Winner: Barclays Bank plc – Talent Attraction Pillar

· Runner up: Daniel Granger Hairdressing

North Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group

· Winner: New Lodge Farm

· Runner Up: Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire

· Winner: Silverstone Museum

· Runner Up: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

The Green Award - sponsored by Hanwood Park

· Winner: See Limited

· Runner Up: Wicksteed Park

Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored byBeccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Winner: Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· Runner Up: Blossom Children’s Occupational Therapy

Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Winner: Wine Chateau

· Runner Up: Mewar Haveli

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored bythe Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce

· Winner: Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Runner Up:Trilogy Hair Lounge

Charity of the Year - sponsored byBTS UK Limited

· Winner: Community Law Northampton

· Runner Up: Accommodation Concern

Business Person of the Year - sponsored byBrackmills Industrial Estate

· Winner: Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching

· Runner Up: Fiona Stacey, Hampton by Hilton, Corby

Start Up Business of the Year - sponsored by Alastair McLeod, The Business Doctors

· Winner: Animal Focused

· Runner Up: Northants Fashion and Textiles School

Micro Business of the Year - sponsored bySquare Feet Co Working

· Winner: Ena HR & Training

· Runner Up: Corrine Gretton-West from Corrine West Photography

Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Repair Not Replace

· Winner: Lime Design Studio

· Runner Up: Sweet Lounge

Business of the Year - sponsored byHawsons Chartered Accountants

· Winner: Colonial Construction

· Runner Up: Acorn Analytical Services

Special Recognition Award sponsored byVIP Productions

· Winner: Elaine Nicholson MBE from Action for Neurodiversity

· Runner Up: Ethan Malvern from 3RS IT Solutions

The Wilson Browne Spotlight Award

· Winner: Silverstone Leasing

Shining Star Award

· Winner: Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering

This year’s NNBN awards have been supported by event sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.