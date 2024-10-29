Community garden developed near Corby Lakeside

Some of the planting.

Social prescribers at Lakeside Corby are encouraging patients to use a new community garden near the surgery for their health and wellbeing.

The space, behind Willowbrook Health complex, took a year in the planning and three months to build, with features including accessible ramps and a gravel path plus planters and seating. It was a joint project between Groundwork Northamptonshire, NHS Property Services and the Lakeside team.

Kareema McCarthy, Personalised Care Manager for Lakeside’s wellbeing teams, said: ‘Being outdoors is so beneficial for physical and mental health and this is a great place for people to spend quality time. It’s a space for a coffee break, for children to let off steam or people to have moments of quiet reflection.

‘On behalf of Lakeside I would like to thank NHS Property Services as they played a significant role and supported with the funds, Groundwork Northamptonshire, especially Executive Director Kate Williams and Green Projects Manager Nathan Wearn-Hutter were instrumental in its design and construction and Dr Jo Jaroszkiewicz contributed to the social prescribing garden. We are encouraging the community and patients to get involved in weekly Mindful Gardening sessions or just visit the space for a time of quiet and reflection.’

The bench seating.

Nathan Wearn-Hutter, Green Projects Manager for Groundwork Northamptonshire, has developed many similar schemes with a community focus. He said: ‘We are running weekly sessions on Fridays between 1 and 3pm so people can just come and be in the outdoor space or potter around and join in with a bit of gardening if they want to. It is a way of meeting new people, making friends and just spending time doing something enjoyable. We want to use the winter to get ready for spring, so please do come along and join us.

‘The site is already getting noticed as patients wander up to see what is happening and staff also come up on their breaks. When people wander by and see a group of people here smiling and chatting then the momentum around it will build. There is still plenty of scope with wildflower gardens, a vegetable patch and children’s play area all being suggested for future development.’

Anyone is welcome at the Mindful Gardening session. Just turn up on Fridays between 1 and 3pm at Willowbrook Health Centre, Cottingham Road Corby. The garden is situated behind the diagnostic centre and you can get to it by walking past the Urgent Care Centre and to the right of the mobile scanner. For more information on the Mindful Gardening session people can also email: [email protected]