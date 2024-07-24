Community Dementia Café hosted at Elm Bank care home goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elm Bank care home, in Kettering have been hosting the local community dementia café for 3 months in its beautiful home gardens. The numbers attending the amazing café have increased, with guests being treated to complimentary tea, coffee, sandwiches and delicious cakes.

Taking place every fourth Tuesday of the month, starting at 14:30pm until 16:30pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support for all that are touched by dementia. In its third month of being hosted at Elm Bank, the café has gained many more attendees and it has simply gone from strength to strength in numbers attending.

During the monthly get together at the Dementia Cafe, guests will enjoy live entertainment and refreshments, and also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care that is available. This month’s Dementia Café was held in the lavish home gardens, with the sun shining and amazing entertainment from Emily and Nick from mini concerts. The dementia café was organised with the help of Yvonne Robinson Tingle, a local community figure.

General Manager Marvellous Bindura said: “We’re really pleased with how the café has touched people in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. If anyone is unable to make it on the day of the monthly café, but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open to all, and we will welcome you in anytime.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.