Commissioner and Chief Constable discuss reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in Corby

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet have visited Corby town centre to talk to local people and partners to discuss reducing crime and improving public safety in the area.

Danielle and Ivan were shown around the town centre last week (February 20) by Willow Place Centre Director Dan Pickard and were joined by local police officers PC Joe Carter and PC Gary Worthington. The group came together to discuss the high levels of anti-social behaviour in the centre and consider ways in which it could be reduced.

The area has been affected by retail crime, vandalism, and anti-social behaviour in recent months, with many shops targeted repeatedly. The visit gave the group the opportunity to speak to local businesses and hear their concerns and stories of how they had been affected by crime.

Danielle was concerned about what local businesses had to say and is determined to make positive changes that ensure the community in Corby feel safe in their town centre.

Danielle said: “I am shocked to hear from businesses about the tension that is being caused by the anti-social behaviour of a group of young people. I know local police officers have been working hard to tackle it but clearly, we can do more.

“People just want to feel safer and know that their police are there for them – that’s at the heart of everything. I will be talking to the Chief Constable about how we can move quickly to make sure that there are the right resources in Corby to support town centre policing and provide the prevention, enforcement and reassurance that works for the community.”

Both Danielle and Ivan are considering all options to provide a new base for policing in Corby. This will make our police more accessible and visible in the town, reducing crime and improving confidence in Northamptonshire Police.

While in the town centre, it was clear that progress is being made to build trust between retailers and local police.

Ivan said: “I am pleased to see that my officers in Corby have built up such great relationships with local businesses. That’s positive and gives us a strong foundation to build on.

“My mission is to strengthen neighbourhood policing and make sure my officers have the best opportunity to make an impact on the communities they serve. The visit today gave me the opportunity to hear what people have to say and use that to shape plans for policing in the town.”

Dan Pickard was pleased to hear that crime in the town centre is a priority for Northamptonshire Police, and that steps are being taken to increase the safety of retailers and members of the public.

Dan Pickard said: “Pleased to have had another positive meeting today with the Commissioner and the Chief Constable and to see how seriously they are taking the issue of crime in our town centres.

“Working in partnership with Northamptonshire Police and the PFCC team we have made great progress but there is still lots to be done. I am optimistic that work is in hand to tackle these issues in Corby, me and my town centre team continue to work closely with all partners, both public & private sector, to tackle the issues.”