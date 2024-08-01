Collingtree Park residents enjoy visit with furry friends

By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Residents at Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton were super excited to see their furry Alpaca friends; Malibu, Aurora and Anaire from Easton Way Farm roaming around their home and gardens.

These fabulous creatures had just received their annual shearing and were looking sleek in the summer sun. We all love it when the Alpaca's pay a visit, they bring such joy to our residents with their quirky ways. It was kisses and cuddles all round.

Deputy Manager Nicola Foyle said: “Getting a cheeky kiss from an Alpaca wasn’t on my ‘to do list’ but it was certainly an unexpected delight! We are always looking for new activities for the residents, and today we have seen the enjoyment and therapeutic influence these beautiful animals can have on all ages.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:ResidentsNorthamptonAurora

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.