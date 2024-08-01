Collingtree Park residents enjoy visit with furry friends
These fabulous creatures had just received their annual shearing and were looking sleek in the summer sun. We all love it when the Alpaca's pay a visit, they bring such joy to our residents with their quirky ways. It was kisses and cuddles all round.
Deputy Manager Nicola Foyle said: “Getting a cheeky kiss from an Alpaca wasn’t on my ‘to do list’ but it was certainly an unexpected delight! We are always looking for new activities for the residents, and today we have seen the enjoyment and therapeutic influence these beautiful animals can have on all ages.”
Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.
