Collingtree care home regional directors compete in charity cook-off

Staff and residents at Collingtree Park care home in Collingtree are celebrating because their wonderful Regional Directors, Clare Mudge and Melissa Harker, from Barchester’s North West and Midlands Division, are stepping completely out of their comfort zones to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swapping their business suits for chefs’ whites, Clare and Melissa are going head-to-head with two Regional Directors from each of Barchester’s four other divisions to cook up a storm and raise a vital funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

The Foundation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Directors take on cook off!

Melissa and Clare are keeping their cards very close to their chests regarding what they will be cooking.

Clare comments: “Melissa and I are passionate about the Foundation and we both jumped at the chance to be able to raise funds and give back. We have always loved cooking; we were taught by our families from a very young age.”

Melissa adds: “Our amazing MD, Alison Donaldson, won the MD Cook Off last year so we want to match her achievement and bring home the top prize for our division. No pressure! We’re both very competitive so we will give it our very best shot!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager of Collingtree Park care home, Rosalyn James, said: “We are all so proud of Clare and Melissa for taking part in this challenge, they really are amazing – is there nothing they can’t do! Their dishes look absolutely fantastic and they will raise so much money for the Foundation, we think they are absolute super stars!

To support Clare & Melissa visit: Clare & Melissa's JustGiving page