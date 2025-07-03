Collaborative volunteering event provides vital support to local foodbank

The finished look at Corby Foodbank thanks to a team of kind volunteers

A team of kind-hearted volunteers have picked up their paint brushes and decorating tools to revitalise the communal area of Corby Foodbank, helping ensure that those using its vital services are greeted with a welcoming space.

The transformation took place at the end of May and brought together seven volunteers from organisations that have supported the delivery of the MPC4a/Nike project at Magna Park, Corby – one of the UK’s largest dedicated logistics and distribution parks – which will see Nike opening its first standalone UK logistics operation in 2027.

Those on-hand on the day at Corby Foodbank, which distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis, included volunteers from Magna Park developer GLP, contractor of the scheme TSL and consultants from Goodrich LLP, Chetwoods and Rame Consulting who painted walls and skirtings, in an effort to make the space brighter and more welcoming.

“It’s very easy to get caught up in your own day-to-day life,” said Ed Tostevin, senior project manager at Rame Consulting. “However, I think it’s really important to be able to give back too, as it’s one of the best things you can do. And volunteering is free; all you need to give is your time.”

The volunteering was part of a wider project to support the community, with Pen Green Children’s Centre and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) benefitting alongside Corby Foodbank. Volunteers from Legal & General and Savills who are working on the Magna Park project, also gave their free time to provide support.

Georgina Nimmo, social value associate at Savills and consultant to GLP, helped to arrange the volunteering day alongside Becky Farris, sustainability advisor at TSL.

Of the support provided, Georgina said: “GLP, in partnership with their main contractors, have been making cash and food donations to the Foodbank since 2023 and the volunteering event was designed to give back to the local community, working with existing local partners to further support the ongoing social value initiatives being delivered as part of the development and construction of Magna Park in Corby.”

Commenting on the support given to Corby Foodbank, Becky Farris, sustainability advisor at TSL, said: “Here at TSL, we love to give back to the local community and do this across all of our projects. We have been supporting the Foodbank since April 2024, donating a mixture of monetary and essential food and toiletry items on a monthly basis. For the facelift to the Foodbank’s communal area, we also provided all decorating materials including paint and brushes.

“It really does fill my cup providing support such as this but it can be easy to forget that it’s not just about food. There is a vital need to extend donations to toiletries, baby food and sanitary products too.”

Of the volunteering help and commitment of ongoing donations, Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank’s manager, said: “The support we received from the volunteers has been phenomenal.

“The communal area of the Foodbank is a focal point for all those using our service, so it was important that everyone that steps through our doors are welcomed into a calming area.

“I’m pleased to say that the volunteers all did an amazing job. I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has, and continues to, support Corby Foodbank. It is very much appreciated.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank, which operates from St. Peter and St. Andrew’s Church in Beanfield, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk