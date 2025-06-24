CMA Charity Gala: Masjid tour, recognition ceremony, and £27,000 raised with 100+ honored guests
Throughout the fundraising event, CMA honour 100+ guests each receiving certificates due to the significance of their support to establish the first and only Masjid (mosque) in Corby since 2012.
This support also benefited the children to learn and recite the Qur'an in the Madrasah (evening Arabic class).
The programme was presented by Mohammed Mujibur Rahman (Secretary of CMA) with a recitation of the Qur'an by the Hafiz Abdul Hasib (Vice Imam of Corby Central Masjid). Opening Speech by Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Central Masjid).
Eyusuf Chaudhury said "We cannot describe how fortunate and blessed we are to receive support and donations from many dedicated donors which the majority were present today and as a small community we continue to seek your support to take our Masjid From £105,000 of debt".
As follows, they had speeches throughout the day from: Mohammed Fakar Uddin, Md Abdul Khalique, Solicitor Jabeer Miah JP, Solicitor Prince Sadiq Chaudhury LL.M, and many other delegated guests.
Afterwards, the fundraising talk was given by Shaykh Emran Ahmed (Principal of Corby Central Masjid).
Finally, the chairman expressed his gratefulness towards the guests to end off the programme.