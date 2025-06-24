CMA Charity Gala: Masjid tour, recognition ceremony, and £27,000 raised with 100+ honored guests

CMA held their first charity dinner event at the top floor of Corby Central Masjid. After a successful night they managed to raise a total of £27,000. They are very grateful for the support and generosity from the guests coming from a variety of towns and cities such as Bedford, Birmingham, Cambridge, Coventry, Kettering, Leicester, London, Luton, Mansfield, Northampton, Oldham, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Wembley, and Wellingborough.

Throughout the fundraising event, CMA honour 100+ guests each receiving certificates due to the significance of their support to establish the first and only Masjid (mosque) in Corby since 2012.

This support also benefited the children to learn and recite the Qur'an in the Madrasah (evening Arabic class).

The programme was presented by Mohammed Mujibur Rahman (Secretary of CMA) with a recitation of the Qur'an by the Hafiz Abdul Hasib (Vice Imam of Corby Central Masjid). Opening Speech by Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Central Masjid).

CMA's honourable guests at the stage

Eyusuf Chaudhury said "We cannot describe how fortunate and blessed we are to receive support and donations from many dedicated donors which the majority were present today and as a small community we continue to seek your support to take our Masjid From £105,000 of debt".

As follows, they had speeches throughout the day from: Mohammed Fakar Uddin, Md Abdul Khalique, Solicitor Jabeer Miah JP, Solicitor Prince Sadiq Chaudhury LL.M, and many other delegated guests.

Afterwards, the fundraising talk was given by Shaykh Emran Ahmed (Principal of Corby Central Masjid).

Finally, the chairman expressed his gratefulness towards the guests to end off the programme.