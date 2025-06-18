‘Closer Than You Think’: New campaign shines light on local poverty crisis

Poverty is closer than you think — right here in Northamptonshire. This urgent message lies at the heart of a bold new campaign launched by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, calling on the county’s residents, businesses, and organisations to come together in a powerful show of support for those facing financial hardship amid the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Through the Poverty Hurts appeal, Northamptonshire Community Foundation aims to raise vital funds for local charities and community groups on the front lines, delivering emergency food and fuel aid, mental health services, homelessness prevention, and family support. Every penny raised will stay in Northamptonshire helping hundreds of residents who need it most, when they need it most.

In proud partnership with National World News, including the Chronicle & Echo, Daventry Express, and Northamptonshire Telegraph, this campaign aims to reach every corner of the county, shining a spotlight on the hardship too many are facing and rallying the community to act.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: "The feedback from local charities and community groups shows a distressing picture: many residents are struggling to make ends meet. “

The use of food banks has increased by 51% in the UK over the past five years (Trussell Trust).

“We are committed to funding the vital services provided by local charities that keep families afloat through tough times. With the Foundation’s expert knowledge of local needs and trusted relationships with grassroots organisations, every donation will be stretched to its fullest potential. "

The Chronicle & Echo editorial team emphasises: “Poverty is not a distant problem but a reality for hundreds of Northamptonshire families. This campaign reminds us all that helping our neighbours isn’t just charity, it’s community.”

The need is urgent. In central Northampton alone, over one in three children live in relative poverty, while nearly 15% of Northamptonshire falls within England’s most deprived areas and two-thirds of those affected are working families, parents doing their best but still falling short. And the crisis is not isolated to one town or village; it touches lives across every part of Northamptonshire.

Local businesses and organisations are already stepping forward with generosity and leadership. The Blandford Trust, Avon, and Wilson Browne Solicitors have pledged donations, with Wilson Browne Solicitors taking on a summer steps challenge to raise funds and awareness.

Wayne Jenkins, Business Development and Marketing Director at Wilson Browne Solicitors, said: “We are committed to the wellbeing of our local community. We support the Poverty Hurts appeal through our 7,500 Steps Challenge – the number of steps it takes to walk a circuit connecting all Wilson Browne offices across the county.

“The Poverty Hurts appeal provides a direct and effective way to support local families, with 100% of donations offering vital, dignified assistance to those in need across Northamptonshire.”

The Poverty Hurts appeal offers many ways to get involved from one-off gifts to regular contributions, enabling sustainable support for local projects that will help our most vulnerable residents experiencing tough times.

How you can help

Donate online via the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s charity giving platform. Encourage your workplace or local group to fundraise or make regular donations. Spread the word and help us raise awareness across towns, villages, and workplaces

Together, Northamptonshire can turn the tide on poverty. By standing united, we can ensure every child, family, and vulnerable resident receives the support they deserve.

Donate to the appeal: justgiving.com/campaign/povertyhurtsnorthamptonshire2025