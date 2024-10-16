Christmas comes once a year but can provide life-long skills through work experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Northamptonshire.

A particular success is in Northamptonshire in the 18 to 24 age group, in Corby, where the claimant count has gone done by 7% also Kettering Jobcentre has reduced their claimant count for young people by 3%.

Julie Pritchard of the DWP Partnership team for Northamptonshire said: ”With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies. Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local jobcentre.

"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role. We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.

“Other local activity includes on-going support for jobseekers such as Kettering

Where we are holding a Retail and Hospitality Jobs Fair at Kettering Jobcentre on Thursday 24th October from 9:30am to 12pm. So far, we have confirmed the following employers – Latimer Park Morrisons Distribution Centre, Morrisons Retail Store, Jamie’s Quality Butchers, Poundstretcher’s, British Heart Foundation Furniture Store, Evri, and more to confirm.

We will also have the National Careers Service and Kettering Learning Centre there to support with customers that need to upskill. Work Coaches will have a stand so they can job match and refer to managed vacancies and conduct job searches on FindaJob’ website and other sites. Our Work Coaches will be available to help customers complete online application on the customer PC’s.

Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”

DWP Employer Advisers out and about in the Community with the aim of and sourcing the best opportunities for our Jobcentre Customers

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Exhibition - 19.09.2024

Northamptonshire EA’s engage regularly with the Chamber and this time booked an employer stand at their popular exhibition held at the Cinch Stadium in Northampton. There were 100 stands from employers/organisations across Northamptonshire. Over 600 visitors attended the event, and most were employers. Also, during the event NNBN organised a speed networking event which 100 attended.

This means Employer Advisers were able to talk to as many exhibitors and visitors as possible. We promoted many DWP/JCP services such as Find a Job and How Universal Credit can help your business.

We also obtained leads from employers that are recruiting or will be recruiting soon. One EA has connected to 26 employers. Please see some pictures below of our stand and the event plus some comments to an EA from Employers via LinkedIn. Next event will be held in Kettering March 2025.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said: “To get Britain growing again we need to get Britain working again. Millions of people are locked out of work due to long term sickness. This is not good for them, for our economy or for the taxpayer.

“That’s why we will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation – overhauling jobcentres, delivering a Youth guarantee so every young person is learning or earning, and new work, health and skills plans to tackle inactivity – unlocking opportunity and potential in every area of the country.”