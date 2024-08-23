Choir celebrates a decade of fundraising success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cransley Hospice Community Choir came into being following the success of the ‘Sing for Cransley’ fundraisers. Many of the participants had expressed an interest in continuing to sing. This inspired Pam Humphrey, the choir's administrator, to form a community choir to carry on the work of raising funds for such a worthy cause.

And so it was that, on the first Monday of 2015, a small handful of ladies (and one man, whose wife had thought it a good idea for him to attend with her) gathered together in the Cransley Coffee Shop.

Ruth Humphrey was tasked with whipping this group into shape and she continues to do a sterling job to this day. Membership slowly grew, and after week three a second man arrived; both remain constants within the group along with sixteen other core members.

As the group continued to grow, they had to move to a larger room which was provided by Asda supermarket. After a time, this room also became too small and they now rehearse at the Salvation Army Citadel.

'Happy' Cransley Hospice Community Choir Summer Concert 2024

Membership had reached sixty-two when Covid struck. This did not stop many of the singers however, as they continued to practice in their own homes via Zoom rehearsals. When the all-clear was announced and they were able to meet in person again, their numbers had inevitably dwindled. However, gradually, the numbers have recovered and the membership has topped fifty again. If you can hold a note and follow instruction, why not come along and join the Cransley Hospice Community Choir. Just turn up at the Citadel for 7.15pm on a Monday evening during term time.

The summer concert in July 2024 raised £2051.94 thanks to the wonderful supporters of the choir, bringing the total raised for the hospice since the inception of the choir to £30,753.01. This is truly amazing given the hiatus of Covid. Without the support of audiences buying tickets and making donations, the concerts would just be dress rehearsals and the choir are forever grateful for their constant support.

Each year the choir performs two main concerts, during the summer and at Christmas, which are open to the public. During these events the choir showcase their current repertoire and are proud to feature the talents of young and upcoming musical stars. In addition to these events, performances also take place on a smaller scale at various locations such as St Pancras Station, London and The Lighthouse Theatre. The diary is already beginning to fill over the next six months with this year's Christmas Concert taking place on December 9th at the Salvation Army Citadel, Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Due to major refurbishments planned at the Citadel, the choir’s tenth anniversary year will take place in a new location. Expect a bumper concert in 2025, revisiting old favourites as well as new numbers. The work goes on with the hope that, by the end of 2025, the grand fundraising total will be much higher.

Please keep your eyes open for more exciting announcements in the coming year and join them in what will be a very special year for the Cransley Hospice Community Choir.