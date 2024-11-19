Chocolate for the children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming World groups across Northamptonshire have been collecting 260 advent calendars, selection boxes and other festive treats to donate to local food banks.

Christmas can be a really hard time of year for many families. For some people just getting in the basics is hard, let alone a few luxuries.

Every year, members of Slimming World groups across Northamptonshire go out and buy advent calendars and selection boxes to give a little joy.

Martin Langford, Manager of Corby Food Bank has already been handing out some of these festive treats, within 1 day of receiving them.

Slimming World Consultant Angela Walker with her grouos donations towering above her

"They've been going down a storm! Their users have been totally blown away by the unexpected treat". Says Martin.

Martin says that there has been a 20% increase of users from 2022 to 2023. Of the 3,500 current users, 1/3 are families.

Stock piles are running low. Currently, there is a 600kg to 700kg deficit in their warehouse. This year is the first year they have had to go and purchase stock, having spent around £6k.

Sonia says, " The cost of living right now is hitting so many families hard. We will continue to support the Food Bank where we can."

Angela, Slimming World Consultant in Desborough and Market Harborough already has an ongoing relationship with Tony, at the Jubilee Food Bank in Market Harborough donating items from her members when they are running low.

Corby Food Bank currently need

Tins of Meat, fish, vegetables, Spaghetti, soup, tomatoes, custard, rice pudding.

Tea, long life juice, UHT milk

Stage 1 (only) baby milk formula

There are collection points across Supermarkets in town and the library. All donations are gratefully received.