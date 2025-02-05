Chocolate cakes and hot chocolate delights for care home residents

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day and Hot Chocolate Day which was surely two of the best days of the year!

Overseen by the talented chefs at the home, staff and residents enjoyed a selection of different freshly made chocolate cakes, and delicious indulgent creamy hot chocolate with all the toppings. The spectacular selection of cakes was delivered around all the communities within the home, and served a lovely hot drink. The residents also enjoyed a fitting film for the occasion in the home's newly created cinema lounge. Hot Chocolate Day was also celebrated with delicious indulgent creamy hot chocolate along with the toppings. It was lovely on a cold crisp afternoon to sit back and relax with luxury hot chocolate drinks for all.

Activities co-ordinator, Tina, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Chocolate Cake Day, and a Hot Chocolate Day the eyes of all our staff lit up too – everyone loves chocolate cake, and who is going to resist an indulgent hot chocolate with all the toppings. It is really important here for us at the home to ensure that we celebrate almost all special days throughout the year, it allows us to ensure all our residents have variety and constant engagement, allowing for new learning experiences. Everything chocolatey went down very well with everyone during these two key dates in the year!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Loved ones of residents at Elm Bank care home also enjoyed the Indulgent hot chocolate drinks.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.