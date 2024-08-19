Cheese and Wine evening at Brampton View care home
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cheese & wine spread was put on by the home for the local community alongside the residents and staff. Members of the community joined for the evening and also provided a chance to tour the facilities available.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening with the live entertainment and refreshments. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “We had lots of fun dancing all evening and enjoying the cheese and wine selection. It was great to meet members of the local community too.”
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.