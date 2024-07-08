Charity walk for brave Kettering lady
Michele, having suffered cold like flu symptoms in October last year, together with a loss of appetite and continual tiredness, gradually due to control of her balance was admitted to Kettering General Hospital on December the 8th 2023. After two weeks she was transferred to Oxford where a biopsy on her brain took place. CNS Lymphoma was diagnosed and she returned to Lilford Ward in Kettering for treatment.
A plan called Matrix, was to be followed four heavy bouts of chemotherapy with a stem cell transplant to take place after the 3rd bout. The first Chemo session placed her shortly after into ICU, where a DNR order was placed on her.
She came through that and undertook session 2 and then 3. She had the 3rd session but was deemed to unwell to undertake the Stem cell transplant. Having had in her time in hospital 2 strokes on top of Lymphoma she was already suffering from. The inability to undertake the stem cell transplant, meant that with it the ultimate cure they had hoped for was beyond reach.
A period of rest within Lilford Ward and the commencement of some gentle physiotherapy, gradually she began to remain some movement, which 7 months in a hospital bed and her condition had all but been taken away.
Now in Corby Community Hospital further rehabilitation is taking place with the goal for her to return home under nursing care supervision, where a part of normal life can be returned to her after such a long stay in hospital.
Our aim that is Myself Stephen Toop, Michele's brother and my son Owen Toop is to raise awareness of this terrible condition and to highlight the amazing work the NHS does on behalf of long term patients. At this point massive thanks to all at Lillford ward Kettering.
We have a just giving webpage at: www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-toop
Our story is highlighted there, in short we will undertake the 51 miles of the Northampton Rounds at the beginning of September over 4 days and then create a 5th days walk to end at where ever Michele maybe at that point.
Please take a moment to visit the page donate if you wish but as importantly if you could share our story across your social media, that would be greatly appreciated. Lets highlight and support the only national charity specialising in Lymphomas, called Lymphoma Action
