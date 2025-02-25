Charity that connects people and dogs receives funding boost from Northamptonshire housing association

Juliet Mourino and Ryan Harris of Platform made the donation recently.

Dogs for Good, a Banbury-based national charity that brings people and dogs together to make life possible, is further undertaking vital work in the community following a £400 donation from a Northamptonshire housing association.

Platform Home Ownership made the donation to Dogs for Good, which helps people build powerful connections with dogs that can open doors, bring families and communities together and help people feel more included, valued, and empowered.

The housing association, which has provided a range of Shared Ownership at a popular development named Holt Gardens in Middleton Cheney, made the donation as part of its pledge to give back to the communities it operates in.

Dogs for Good works with individuals, families and groups with complex health and social care needs, often due to disability, dementia, autism or mental ill health.

This enables the charity to enable better access to the world by matching people with its highly-skilled assistance dogs, helping families make the most of their relationships with their own dogs, and providing community-based support for groups of people who can benefit from a connection with its dogs.

Platform’s donation will allow the charity to continue working towards its ambition to support 4,000 people per year by 2028.

Lydia Martin, Regional Fundraiser at Dogs for Good, said: “Our dedicated team provides support in a variety of ways, and this generous donation from Platform will allow us to continue our vital work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have been considered for this donation, it’s excellent to know that businesses in the area are looking out for important community assets.

“We’d like to thank Platform for their kindness which is going to have a tangible effect on many in the area.”

Ryan Harris, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re passionate about extending our support for communities far beyond the construction of our affordable homes.

“There are many people in the county who rely on the support of dogs, so to be contributing towards that is enriching and rewarding.

For more details on Dogs for Good, please visit www.dogsforgood.org/how-we-help/

For further details on the Holt Gardens development, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/holt-gardens or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

