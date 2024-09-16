Charity launches groundbreaking Happy To Serve initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking new project has been launched by a leading county charity.

SERVE, which helps elderly people and people with disabilities to live independent lives, has launched its ‘Happy To Serve’ initiative.

The project is designed to enable SERVE and businesses, to work alongside each other.

The charity’s CEO Tony Gibbs said: “If you've got your own business, discover how working with a charity will boost your sales through our ‘Happy To Serve’ initiative.

“Our groundbreaking marketing plan - ‘Happy to Serve’ - will transform your perception of a charity as well as show you how working together will give your business new and powerful marketing tools.”

SERVE has identified 50 benefits from the partnership, including:

· Enhanced Corporate Image: Associating with a charity enhances your business' public image, demonstrating social responsibility.

· Community Engagement: A relationship with a local charity creates community goodwill and strengthens local links for your business.

· Brand Loyalty: Customers are more likely to support businesses that are socially responsible.

· Positive Publicity: Charity partnerships often attract media attention, providing free publicity for you. Serve will work with you throughout the year to make the most of your relationship with this beloved local charity.

· Networking Opportunities: Network with other businesses and influential community members supporting the charity at quarterly in-person meetings to promote what you do.

· Employee Morale: Supporting a cause boosts employee morale and job satisfaction who are proud to work for a socially responsible employer.

SERVE fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “It is time to do things differently. Let’s work together and create a win/win for business and charitable activities.

“We are sending invites out but if you would like to attend, please do get in touch – places are filling up quickly!”

Special guest on the day will be Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden.

Registration with complimentary drinks and snacks is at 9am, on Friday, October 4, at Rushden Hall, Rushden Hall Park, NN10 9NG.

The event will start at 9.30am and will close at 10.30am.

To attend mail Stacy Robson at [email protected]