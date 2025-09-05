Charities invited to apply for Franklins £50 Challenge 2026

By Rosanna Stimson
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
Franklins Solicitors, a leading legal firm with offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton, is calling on local charities to apply to become beneficiaries of the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026.

Now in its eighth year, the Challenge has become a much-anticipated fundraising campaign in the region, connecting businesses and charities to raise vital funds and awareness under the banner: Start Small, Grow Big. Make a Difference.

Most Popular

The 2026 Challenge will run from 23 February to 29 May 2026 and will once again support twelve local charities. Charities have until Friday 3 October 2025 to submit their nominations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concept is simple: Franklins provides participating businesses with £50 of seed funding, which they are challenged to grow into as much money as possible for their chosen charity over a three-month period. From bake sales to skydives, the creativity and enthusiasm of the teams have made the Challenge a community favourite.

Charities are invited to apply for the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026placeholder image
Charities are invited to apply for the Franklins £50 Challenge 2026

In 2025, a record-breaking 57 teams raised over £59,000 for twelve charities across Milton Keynes, Northampton, and the surrounding areas - the most successful year to date.

Andrea Smith, Equity Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said:

The Franklins £50 Challenge is proof that small beginnings can lead to extraordinary impact. We’re proud to have grown this initiative from supporting just three charities in its first year to twelve today.

For 2026, we’re looking forward to partnering with charities that make a real difference to people at every stage of life. It’s a privilege to shine a light on the incredible work being done in our communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Winning teams from the £50 Challenge 2025placeholder image
Winning teams from the £50 Challenge 2025

Charities based in Milton Keynes, Northampton, or the surrounding areas are encouraged to apply online at www.franklins50.co.uk

Businesses, organisations and individuals can also register to take part in the challenge as a team on www.franklins50.co.uk .

Related topics:Milton KeynesNorthampton
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice