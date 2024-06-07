Charities host workshop to help more disabled people access physical activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local physical activity and sport charity, Northamptonshire Sport has partnered with the national Mencap Charity.

The pair will deliver a funded (no cost) workshop on Monday the 17th of June. The workshop will help clubs, coaches, volunteers and sports providers understand how to support people with a learning disability to access sporting opportunities in an inclusive environment.

For over twenty years, Northamptonshire Sport has advocated for more physical activity and sports opportunities for disabled people. As part of Learning Disability Week, the charity will offer the ‘Learning Disability and Sport Workshop’ to as many people as possible.

Individuals with learning difficulties are 16% more likely to be inactive, compared to the UK-wide population. With 41% doing less than 30 minutes of activity per week. This workshop aims to address these disparities.

At the workshop, attendees will learn:

What a learning disability is.

The issues and barriers people with a learning disability face when accessing sport.

Different ways of communicating with people with a learning disability.

Different ways of including people with a learning disability in sports.

How to promote sport to people with a learning disability.

Different pathways and opportunities available in learning disability sports.

Organisations that are looking to develop an offer for people with learning disabilities may also be able to apply to the – Sport England Movement Fund.

The fund offers crowdfunding pledges, grants and resources. All aim to improve physical activity opportunities for the people and communities who need them the most.

If your project aligns with the Sport England priorities, they can look to fund a wide range of costs and items up to £15,000.

The course is being held at the Sikh Community Centre & Youth Club, 35-37 St James Mill Rd, Northampton NN5 5JW on the 17 June 2024 between 18:15 - 21:15