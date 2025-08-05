Chacombe Park’s summer sizzler fete brings the local community together

The event featured a fantastic variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, local craft stalls and live entertainment courtesy of the sensational ‘Cherie’ who taught everyone the art of belly dancing, alongside sing-along songs from local soloist Bill James – performances that delighted all who attended.

Staff at Chacombe Park made everyone feel welcome and were thrilled to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed an abundance of refreshments, including Pimm’s cocktails, cold beers, burgers, chips, salads and fresh fruit, all expertly prepared by the chef and hospitality team. Alongside many other staff members, they worked tirelessly to ensure everyone had a wonderful time – it truly was a team effort!

The home hosted several exciting prize-winning games to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Their ‘Name the Bear’ competition, luxury hamper raffle, tombola and bric-a-brac stalls raised an impressive £435 for this vital charity.

Resident Jean said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the entertainment kept flowing. The sunny summer weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Shaju Paul, General Manager at the home, commented: “Staff at Chacombe Park are dedicated to making sure the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Chacombe Park care home provides nursing, residential and dementia care for both respite residents and those requiring longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities