Century celebrations for local care home resident

Peter Long was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents to celebrate and to wish him a wonderful birthday. Peter also received a birthday card from the King and Queen in recognition of his landmark birthday. A small gathering was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Glenn Combs.

Peter originally from London was joined by his family to celebrate his birthday where they spoke of Peter’s life.

Peter met his wife Margaret; their first date was in the Café Du Paris in London, and only after 7 weeks of courting they were to be married and remained together for 65 years until her passing.

Together they had 3 sons 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Peter owned his own business the Cambridge Erection company and was also part of the team that built the hangar for Concorde. Peter was also employed as a civil servant for the Military of Defence where he worked on top secret developments that housed missiles.

Peter said “I’m not allowed to talk about it or tell you where they are, that’s all I can say” Peter showing his loyalty to his country. Peter was also known to help build barns for the local farmer all over Berkshire before relocating with his wife and family to live in the village Ikleton, in Cambridgeshire where he remained before coming to Brampton View Care Home, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life.

The Birthday boy, said “This is a wonderful day, I did my exercises this morning, and party with my family in the afternoon”.

Peter, started his birthday celebrations in bed with exercises provide by personal trainer James form Home Fit Vitality who visits the home often, Peter gave James a run down on his life history, career and abilities throughout his life thus far and showed him his Birthday card he received from the King. James was surprised at Peter’s age and his agility.

Family soon arrived and a small party was thrown for Peter, among those relatives attending was his son, Daughter in law, Granddaughters and great Granddaughters and Grandson, who played host for the afternoon. Peter was also joined by some of the residents from the home who sang Happy Birthday to him.

Mo Masedi, General Manager of Barchester Brampton View Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Peter is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

