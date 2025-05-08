Celebrating two years of Discover Craft: Spreading joy one stitch at a time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, we’re proud to celebrate a huge milestone—Discover Craft’s two-year anniversary! What started as a small idea has grown into a vibrant, welcoming community where creativity, connection, and care come together to support mental well-being and bring people together.

To mark our second anniversary, we set ourselves a special challenge: to knit or crochet as many bonding squares as possible for premature babies and their parents. We’re thrilled to share that, on Wednesday, we had the honour of presenting the completed bonding squares to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Kettering General Hospital. It was a truly heartwarming moment, made possible by the dedication and kindness of our amazing community.

Discover Craft was founded by Tammy Grigg, who began her journey by seeking help for her own mental health. Through being connected to social prescribers, she was encouraged to start a craft group—and quickly realised how much it helped her heal and grow. That small beginning has since blossomed into several groups that has helped hundreds of people Discover Craft and the joy, confidence, and calm that creative expression can bring.

“When I’m not able to attend, my mental health really dips,” Tammy shares. “But being back with the group always lifts my mood. It reminds me why I started this—because crafting together really does change lives.”

Chairperson Tammy Grigg and Secretary Bel Rose present their groups handiwork to KGH SCBU to celebrate their 2nd anniversary.

As we celebrate this amazing milestone, we’re also looking ahead—and we’d love to welcome new volunteers and participants. Whether you want to lend a hand, learn a skill, make friends, or simply enjoy some creative time, there’s a place for you in our groups. Come along and see how crafting can make a difference.

Our current groups are;

Monday am O'Neills, Corby

Monday pm Revive, Desborough

Tammy Grigg showing off the bonding squares made by members of Discover Craft since January.

Wednesday (2nd & 4th) Cornerstone Church, Corby

Wednesday pm The Horseshoe, Wellingborough

Friday am The Warren, Kettering

We also work with Sea of Support, Homestart and host creative sessions in care homes which keeps us afloat financially.

We have a BINGO evening at The Horseshoe in Wellingborough on Monday 26th May, 2 to 4pm to raise funds as well as hosting a Craft destash and fair at All Saints Church in Kettering on Saturday, July 12, which is a joint fundraiser for the church and the group.

We hope to start an evening group, for people who work, soon and are open to any ways we can help people through craft.

Here’s to two years of creativity, community, and compassion—and to many more to come. We will keep spreading the joy of crafting everywhere we go!