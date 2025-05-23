Caretaker needed for independent Northampton cat

Carers for a cat with a big personality are desperately searching for a home where he can live mainly outside with only minimal interaction with people.

Albie is currently being cared for by Cats Protection Northampton after he was given up by his previous owners last December, and has now spent six months with a fosterer.

While the two-year-old black and white boy will approach humans and rub himself up against a leg or two, he has tendency to bite if stroked. Because of this, it is deemed to be in his best interests to house him as an outdoor, or inbetweener, cat.

Inbetweener cats thrive in outdoor environments with access to shelter and regular feeding such as a stable, farm or small-holding. Many are even comfortable living alongside people and will form a bond of trust with their feeders but will shy away from being touched.

Cat Welfare Advisor Roz Nuth said: “Cats like Albie need to be rehomed in large, safe outdoor spaces where they will be fed and provided with shelter. While they are not feral, they are not socialised enough to be indoor cats and may find interacting with humans in a domestic environment stressful, which can heighten their natural instincts to lash out.

“Over time, they may grow more comfortable being around people and may choose to come indoors but there should not be any expectation for this to happen. Albie may not be a traditional lap cat but given the time and space he requires, he could make a fantastic companion.”

Support will provided to help settle Albie into his new environment, with advice and tips on how to keep him healthy and happy. As with all cats who leave Cats Protection care, he is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with his flea and worm treatments.

To enquire about adopting Albie or to find out more about the work of Cats Protection Northampton visit www.cats.org.uk/northampton or call 0344 700 3251.