Careers in the frame for Rushden optical teams

Emma Darby and Samiya Haque

Team members at a local opticians are making strides in their careers thanks to development opportunities and apprenticeship programmes.

Specsavers in Rushden, which is locally owned and run, is celebrating six colleagues who have excelled through recent qualifications and an apprenticeship.

Ruby Haynes recently completed her apprenticeship course achieving a distinction, while Samya Haque, Mohammed Adnan and Fred Irowa, completed their year-long, supervised pre-registration training to become qualified optometrists.

‘I really enjoyed completing my apprenticeship and gaining a detailed knowledge of the services we offer in-store,’ Ruby comments. ‘I’m looking forward to continuing my journey and helping customers with any queries during their visit.’

Emma Darby and Mohammed Adnan

A further success story includes Dipesh Patel and Dhruvil Patel, who have recently earned their professional certificate in glaucoma and medical retina. The qualification equips the duo with the skills and confidence to make specialised clinical decisions, supporting the highest standards of eyecare for customers.

Emma Darby, store director at Specsavers Rushden, comments: ‘We’re incredibly proud of Ruby, Samya, Mohammed, Fred, Dipesh and Dhruvil. Their enthusiasm and commitment to growth is an inspiration to the whole team. Apprenticeships and development programmes at Specsavers are a great opportunity for members of the team to succeed in their careers, and this is a perfect example of what can be achieved.’

For more information or to book a sight or hearing test, call Specsavers Rushden 01933 417870 or go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/rushden. Alternatively, you can visit the store at 48-50 High Street, Rushden, Northamptonshire, NN10 0PJ.