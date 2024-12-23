Care staff in Northamptonshire recognised for their long service
Staff at Victoria House were presented with certificates and gifts in recognition of their milestones, followed by a delicious buffet prepared by senior cook Vicky Allen and cook Courtney Perrett.
Guests included Mayor of Rushden, Cllr David Coleman and his wife and Consort, Melanie Coleman as well as CEO of Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, and Regional Director, Martin Vanhinsbergh. Special mentions were made for laundry worker Louise Jackson and support worker Nicola Tobin, who celebrated 35 and 30 years of service, respectively.
Service Manager Magdalena Koltuniuk expressed her pride in the team, saying, “I am so proud of my team here and the commitment they show to our residents, ensuring they are happy in their home. It’s wonderful to see them being recognized for their hard work, and we’ve all enjoyed marking this special occasion.”
Victoria House Care Home, operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with Northamptonshire Council, provides residential care for up to 47 residents, including those living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the largest employee-owned healthcare provider in the UK.