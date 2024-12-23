Care staff in Northamptonshire recognised for their long service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Rushden has hosted a festive celebration to thank their dedicated staff, marking a combined total of 120 years of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Victoria House were presented with certificates and gifts in recognition of their milestones, followed by a delicious buffet prepared by senior cook Vicky Allen and cook Courtney Perrett.

Guests included Mayor of Rushden, Cllr David Coleman and his wife and Consort, Melanie Coleman as well as CEO of Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, and Regional Director, Martin Vanhinsbergh. Special mentions were made for laundry worker Louise Jackson and support worker Nicola Tobin, who celebrated 35 and 30 years of service, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service Manager Magdalena Koltuniuk expressed her pride in the team, saying, “I am so proud of my team here and the commitment they show to our residents, ensuring they are happy in their home. It’s wonderful to see them being recognized for their hard work, and we’ve all enjoyed marking this special occasion.”

Nicola Tobin receiving her 30 years service award

Victoria House Care Home, operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with Northamptonshire Council, provides residential care for up to 47 residents, including those living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the largest employee-owned healthcare provider in the UK.