Care home’s Christmas Fayre brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Collingtree Park care home in Northampton to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fayre and Open Day full of festive fun.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, staff and lots of local artisan stall holders came along to sell their wares too.

From delicious homemade cakes and cookies, personalised gifts; pottery to advent calendars, knitwear, cosmetics and beautiful sparkling trinkets, cards and so much more!

The team at Collingtree Park care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a tombola prize or who came along to support the home and their chosen charity; Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Extra special thanks go to Mayor of Northampton; Cllr Paul Joyce and Mayoress Mylissa Joyce for visiting the fayre and meeting with all our guests, residents and staff. Mayor Paul said he loved chefs' hot chocolate and scrumptious mince pies!

Rosalyn James, General Manager at the home, said: “At Collingtree Park, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with market and wonderful singer Catty G’s festive performance in the afternoon made it a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”

All the Fun of Collingtree's Christmas Fayre