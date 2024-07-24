Care home residents receive singing goodbyes from local school children
The staff and children of St Thomas More School, are always delighted in coming to the home whenever possible to sing their hearts out for the residents and staff.
The residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy the company of both the teachers and young children during which little voices entertain all.
This visit however was a little emotional for all, as summer goodbyes were said.
The children and teachers whished the residents well for the summer by singing wonderful songs. Both the residents and children are eagerly awaiting the start of the new term to see each other again.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said:“It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is obvious. It is great to have links with local schools and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful. Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the children to learn new skills and being with the older generation. The residents are very emotional that the children will be off for the summer break, it was beautiful to hear the amazing voices of the young children, we are all going to miss them but will wait until September to welcome them back in to Elm Bank”.
