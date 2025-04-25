Care home residents enjoy World Health Day – smoothies all around

Residents and families enjoying World health Day Celebrations at Elm Bank Care Home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating World Health Day on April 7th, surely one of the best days of the year to enjoy some delicious smoothies and healthy treats!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year the World Health Organisation decides on a special theme that is current in the wellness world and the medical world. The theme can be based on anything that is relevant, it is a day that is set to raise awareness of the importance of global health. It is a day when we can all look towards taking action on our own healthier futures. For the residents of Elm Bank Care home, keeping fit and healthy is very important. The talented chefs marked the important day by whipping up a selection of different smoothies and healthy baked treats for all in the home to enjoy, with an array of flavours and toppings on offer. Residents could select from: - Cherry, Blackberry, Mango & Spinach or Peanut Butter smoothies along with scrumptious healthy baked treats.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator, said: “Celebrating important days throughout the year are very important to us here at the home, for our residents it brings new opportunities, and World Health Day was a perfect day to celebrate, working closely with the talented chefs allowed for all our residents to enjoy the day. The chefs created smoothies and baked treats that were also pureed for the residents that have a special diet adaption, it was a very inclusive event for all in the home”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and it is wonderful that as a home we all work together in making every activity and celebration inclusive for all our residents. The chefs here did an amazing job of ensuring every resident no matter their dietary requirements was included in this wonderful day”.

World Health Day celebrated at Elm Bank Care home in Kettering with delicious smoothies and baked treats

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.