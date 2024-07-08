Care home residents enjoy World Chocolate Day – can it get any better?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7, surely one of the best days of the year!

Head chef Sharntelle, whipped up a selection of different chocolate cakes for all in the home to enjoy, with an array of flavours and toppings. Residents then spent the afternoon decorating some amazing cupcakes, now that certainly created a little competition to see who had the most extravagantly decorated cupcake. Once the creations had been created, it was time to taste, followed by delicious cup of tea.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been. The chocolate cakes created for all to enjoy by our talented chefs went down so well with everyone. It is lovely that we care able to celebrate all the amazing days throughout the year”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

World Chocolate Day Cake Creations