Care home residents enjoy National Beer Day – cheers all!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating National Beer Day on April 7th, surely for those that love a cold beer this was a day to be celebrated.

Every year in America National Beer Day is celebrated on the 7th of April, it was decided that at Elm Bank Care Home it to would be celebrated, it was great for the residents who had links with America. It was also perfect for residents that had never heard of the American National Beer Day, on the same day the home celebrated the World Health Organisations World Health Day. It certainly was a very fun day for all, with healthy snacks and smoothies for those that wanted or a nice chilled beer, or both.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator, said: “Celebrating important days throughout the year are very important to us here at the home, for our residents it brings new opportunities, and World Health Day alongside National Beer Day was a perfect opportunity to celebrate both , working closely with the talented chefs allowed for all our residents to enjoy the day”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and it is wonderful that as a home we all work together in making celebrating key days throughout the world here in our home possible. Combining activities that honour both traditions here and abroad are certainly a perfect way to keep our residents and their loved ones engaged”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.