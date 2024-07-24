Care home residents and staff celebrate National Ice Cream Day
Overseen by the activities team, staff and residents experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations, from the exotic, to the alcoholic, and back to the traditional – sorbets, frozen yoghurt and good old dairy-based ice cream, they tasted and savoured them all. The residents created their very own creations of mixed flavours and were very happy to show off their masterpieces to each other. Everyone enjoyed devouring their creations, it was simply perfect on such a hot day.
General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”
All residents said: “We absolutely love ice cream! There really isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day. We have had loads to sample today with all kinds of different sprinkles and sauces. They have all been truly delicious!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
