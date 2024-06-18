Care home resident touched by act of kindness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian a resident at Elm Bank care home in Kettering was touched by an act of kindness by a staff member who delighted him with a gift that has truly made him smile.

We all know that doing something out of kindness for someone is a good thing, even a small act of kindness can go a long way. For resident Brian, who moved in to Elm Bank care home in 2023 with his wife Pam and a large collection of vinyl records and no record player to play them on, it was a touching moment when staff member Dale gifted him one.

Dale who works at Elm Bank care home was talking to Brian regarding music and discovered that Brian had a huge collection of vinyl records that he had brought with him to the home, only he had nothing to play them on. Brian had said to Dale that he wanted to listen to his vinyl and to have a record player would be just perfect. Dale touched by Brian’s plight, surprised Brian with a brand new record player.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “All our staff at Barchester care deeply for the residents they care for, and this is one of many acts of kindness that happen on a regular basis throughout all our homes. It was simply a beautiful act of kindness from Dale and now to see that Brian can play his beloved collection of vinyl in truly heart-warming for all.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.