Care home Parent and Toddler Group celebrates Halloween with pumpkin fun

The morning was filled with joy as little feet pitter-pattered through the lounge and corridors of the care home, accompanied by four devoted mothers and their adorable little ones. Dressed in their Halloween best, the children's pumpkin outfits, scarecrow ensembles, and farmers' wellies added a delightful touch to the event, bringing smiles to the faces of our residents who joined in the fun.

The parent and toddler group, open to local residents at no cost, has grown from a monthly gathering to a weekly tradition, fostering strong bonds among the attendees. The group has even formed a supportive WhatsApp community, offering friendship and understanding as they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood together. In addition to benefiting the parents, the group provides valuable intergenerational activities led by the home's activities team.

One resident, Bronwen, expressed her delight, saying: "What a wonderful morning. I have a granddaughter who lives far away, and I don't get to see her often. Having the children here in the home is so lovely; I feel like a part of their lives and get to witness their growth."

Joanna Mosses, General Manager, emphasised the significant impact of intergenerational activities, stating: "At Claremont Parkway Care Home, we recognise the immense value of intergenerational interaction, which fosters communication, social skills, and empathy. Moreover, it helps children understand and appreciate the aging process, promoting positive conversations about older people.

The heart-warming event at Claremont Parkway Care Home exemplifies the power of intergenerational connections in fostering understanding, compassion, and joy.

