Care home group honours inspirational women for Women’s History Month

A leading care home group is celebrating Women’s History Month by recognising the inspirational women who live within its homes.

Wellbeing Care, which operates two care homes in Northamptonshire and Suffolk, has organised a series of events and activities to honour the remarkable contributions of the women in its community.

Celebrating residents with extraordinary life stories, the group has been shining a spotlight on the strength, resilience, and achievements of the women in its homes.

To mark International Women’s Day, residents and staff at Meadow View engaged in a thought-provoking discussion about history’s most influential women.

Jean Dickin, 89, is a long-time member of the WI.

Using an activity book highlighting the lives of Marie Curie, Emily Wilding Davison, Cleopatra, Princess Diana, Rosa Parks, and Jane Austen, staff guided residents through the stories of these remarkable figures.

Residents then shared their memories and reflections, recalling the impact these women had on the world and the progress they inspired.

They then enjoyed a musical tribute to female empowerment, singing along to ‘A Song for Women’ and ‘I’m Every Woman’- two anthems chosen to reflect the strength and unity of women.

On the same day, they held a special 90th birthday party for resident Sheila Mumford, a former administrator with a lifelong commitment to hard work and independence. She joined fellow residents and staff in the lounge, where they gathered to celebrate her milestone.

The month’s celebrations also recognised Jean Dickin, 89, a long-time member of the Women’s Institute (WI). A former accountant and secretary, Jean has been an active participant in the WI for so long that she can no longer recall the exact year she joined. However, her dedication remains unwavering.

Jean believes the WI is important because "women all share something in common, and it is very interesting." Throughout her time with the organisation, she has taken part in meetings and discussions, and contributed to the planning of events. Her continued involvement serves as an inspiring reminder that life in residential care does not mean stepping away from personal passions or community engagement.

Joy Henshaw, Regional Director at Wellbeing Care, said: “Women’s History Month is a time to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women everywhere. At Wellbeing Care, we are privileged to be surrounded by so many inspiring women – both our residents, who have led incredible lives, and our dedicated staff, who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care. This month has been about honouring their stories, their strength, and the lasting impact they have on those around them.”

Through these celebrations, Wellbeing Care continues to nurture a community where women’s voices are heard, their achievements are recognised, and their legacies are celebrated—not just in March, but every day.

For more information on Wellbeing Care, visit www.wellbeingcare.co.uk.